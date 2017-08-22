No Man's Sky Update Out Now; Here's What It Does

With the launch of the Atlas Rises update a week and a half ago, No Man's Sky is a dramatically different game than it was at release. But with such a huge overhaul comes an assortment of bugs and issues that need to be fixed. Today, developer Hello Games released a patch on PS4 and PC that serves to address some of those problems.

The update includes a number of quality-of-life improvements, including better binocular scanning, tweaked audio cues, and fixes for grave and landing icons. It also features some small changes to the game's procedural generation algorithms, such as preventing trees from spawning so that they clip through buildings.

This is the third patch since Atlas Rises was released; Hello Games appears to be fixing the game at a much faster cadence now. You can see the full patch notes at the bottom of this article.

Atlas Rises dramatically changed the structure, appearance, and content of No Man's Sky. Among many other things, it added a new story, portals, better visuals, and a basic form of multiplayer. You can read about everything that Atlas Rises includes here.

Patch 1.33 Notes: