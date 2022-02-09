Nintendo's Switch Sports Finally Delivers On The Wii Sports Sequel We've Always Wanted

The new game adds more sports as well, including volleyball.

By on

Comments

Nintendo is finally delivering us a sequel to one of the Wii's best games. During the February 2022 Direct, Nintendo revealed Switch Sports, a follow-up to Wii Sports.

Like its predecessor, Switch Sports delivers a bunch of different sports to play, all of which are played with motion controls.

The highlight of Switch Sports is volleyball, a sport that video games have consistently not done a great job of delivering... unless you're considering Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball.

This story is developing.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Sports
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)