Nintendo's Switch Sports Finally Delivers On The Wii Sports Sequel We've Always Wanted

Nintendo is finally delivering us a sequel to one of the Wii's best games. During the February 2022 Direct, Nintendo revealed Switch Sports, a follow-up to Wii Sports.

Like its predecessor, Switch Sports delivers a bunch of different sports to play, all of which are played with motion controls.

Swing, kick and spike your way to victory in #NintendoSwitchSports, the new iteration of the Wii Sports series, coming 29/04! 🏐 🏸 🎳 ⚽ ⚔️ 🎾 pic.twitter.com/j3nEl6vt22 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 9, 2022

The highlight of Switch Sports is volleyball, a sport that video games have consistently not done a great job of delivering... unless you're considering Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball.

This story is developing.