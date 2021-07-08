Nintendo Teams Up With Edible Arrangements For Mario Kart-Themed Bundles You Can Eat

Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Dark Souls 3 Update PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite Alien Nanites PS5 System Update Bungie Spicy Ramen Emblem

Nintendo has announced a partnership with Edible Arrangements that gives fans the opportunity to send Mario Kart-themed edible arrangements to friends later this month.

Starting July 12 in the US and Canada, Edible will offer several bundles to choose from, including the Rainbow Road arrangement that comes with pineapples cut into the shapes of coins and stars. Also included in the bundle are "swizzle rainbow berries, grapes, and melon."

The Cookie & Fruit Power-Up Birthday bundle, meanwhile, comes with fruit dipped into sugary stuff, pineapple stars, cookie sandwiches, and a Mario-themed balloon.

The Flower Cup FruitFlowers bundle is for people looking to make a statement to a loved one. It includes fruit dipped in chocolate with Mario Kart iconography, as well as a bouquet of fruit flowers.

There are 15 bundles in all, starting at $22 and going up to $95. Head to Edible's website to see the full range.

Nintendo and Edible are also launching a sweepstakes with a prize of a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. More details are available on the Edible website, which you cannot actually eat.

In other news, Nintendo just announced the Switch OLED model, which launches in October for $350 USD. For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of why it's coming and who it's for in the video above. You can also check out our thoughts on why the Switch OLED may be perfect for handheld users with commitment issues.

