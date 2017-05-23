Nintendo Switch's Disgaea 5 Complete Out Now, PC Version Also Rated

Disgaea 5 Complete, NIS America's quirky tactical RPG, is available now in North America for Nintendo Switch and launches in Europe on May 26. It appears that isn't the only platform getting the title, however, as the ESRB website has also rated Disgaea 5 Complete for PC.

Disgaea 5 Complete is a re-release of Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance, the former PS4 exclusive that first launched in 2015. As its name implies, Complete comes with all of the DLC that was released for the original game. NIS America announced the title for Switch back in February, but this marks the first mention of a possible PC release as well.

The original Disgaea 5 earned 8/10 from GameSpot. In our review, we called the game "the biggest and most satisfying installment in the series to date." Switch owners can download a demo for the title through the eShop. You can also get a sense of the series' signature over-the-top gameplay and offbeat brand of humor in the overview trailer above.

There's currently no word on when Disgaea 5 Complete will release for PC; we've reached out to NIS America for comment and will update this story with any additional details.