Nintendo Switch Getting Whimsical Adventure Game Figment Later This Year

Figment is a whimsical-looking adventure game that is also a full-fledged musical. The game has previously been announced for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but now developer Bedtime Digital Games says a version is coming for Nintendo Switch too.

"Figment is a musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind: a strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads," reads the game's description. You play as Dusty as he navigates the different sides of the mind, solving puzzles and contending with a cast of nightmarish enemies who also happen to sing. You can see the game's "music video" gameplay trailer below.

In addition to puzzle-solving, Dusty will also battle sinister nightmares. The full score of musical performances are defined by your exploration of the hand-drawn world.

"This mind has been quiet and calm for many years. But something has changed. New thoughts have started to emerge--taking the shape of nightmarish creatures who spread fear wherever they go. The only hope is for the grumpy Dusty, the mind's former voice of courage, to get back to his old self and help the mind to face its fears," Bedtime Digital Games said.

Figment will launch on PC in September, with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions to follow. Bedtime Digital Games says the Nintendo Switch version is coming later this year.