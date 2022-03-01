The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are $40 Or Less At GameStop
Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Xenoblade Chronicles, Hyrule Warriors, and more are all included.
A bunch of Switch exclusives are currently discounted to $40 or less at GameStop. This includes a handful of highly reviewed titles such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Xenoblade Chronicles, and more. You'll also find plenty of preowned exclusives on sale, including the The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
If you're yet to check out the Zelda spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, now is the perfect time to dive in. The title is discounted to just $40--you'll also find Breath of the Wild available for $38. If you're looking for something a bit more tactical, GameStop's massive sale also includes Bravely Default 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.
Be sure to check out the full sale at GameStop, but we've put together a few highlights below.
Best new Switch games on sale at GameStop
-
Bravely Default 2
-- $40 ($
60)
- Breath of the Wild
-
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
-- $40 ($
60)
-
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
-- $40 ($
60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles
Best preowned Switch games on sale at GameStop
Looking to save even more money? Even more preowned Switch exclusives can be found for less than $40--including some of the biggest titles in recent years. Here are the highlights:
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker -- $31
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze -- $38
- Luigi's Mansion 3 -- $40
- Mario Tennis Aces -- $40
- New Pokemon Snap -- $40
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe -- $40
- Octopath Traveler -- $33
- Pokemon Shield -- $40
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40
- Zelda: Skyward Sword -- $39
