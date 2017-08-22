Nintendo Switch Could Get These Skateboarding Games

The Nintendo Switch doesn't have any skateboarding games available for it, but that could change. Indie developer Roll7 said on Twitter that it's already thinking about bringing OlliOlli and its sequel to the Switch. The studio said it will "more seriously" consider bringing the games to Switch if its tweet picked up 500 likes.

Well, it got that many--and lots more. Right now, the tweet--despite having a typo in that it listed OlliOlli twice--has more than 1,800 likes.

Considering bringing OlliOlli and OlliOlli to Nintendo Switch! If we get 500 likes then we might consider it even more seriously! pic.twitter.com/JQl63aDmPc — Roll7 (@Roll_7) August 22, 2017

Nintendo Everything spotted the tweet and reminds us that the original OlliOlli was released on Wii U and 3DS in 2015. The OlliOlli sequel, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood, was not released on any Nintendo platform.

OlliOlli is a 2D skateboarding series that doesn't have bowls or half-pipes like some of its 3D counterparts such as the Tony Hawk or Skate franchises. GameSpot enjoyed the original and the sequel, scoring them each 8/10.

Reviewer Britton Peele said in GameSpot's review of the sequel, "This is the better of the two, and the tutorial will ease you into what its 2D skateboarding is all about."

Would you like to see the OlliOlli franchise come to Switch? Let us know in the comments below!