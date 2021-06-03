Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal Gets You The Animal Crossing Switch And Pokemon Snap For Less

If you're in the market for a Nintendo Switch, eBay has a bundle offer that may be worth checking out. For $379, you'll get the adorable Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch console with New Pokemon Snap and a 12-month family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal $379 (was $395) The brand-new bundle is sold by reputable seller Antonline and comes with free standard shipping and returns. While the overall savings is only $16 if you bought all three products separately, even small discounts on Switch consoles are rare. Plus, you're getting arguably the best-looking Switch model, which tends to go in and out of stock at Amazon and isn't available at most stores. You're also getting a physical copy of one of 2021's best Switch games so far in New Pokemon Snap. The nostalgia-fueled adventure earned an 8/10 in our New Pokemon Snap review. The family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online supports up to eight users and grants access to online multiplayer as well as a library of classic SNES and NES games. See at eBay

Antonline has multiple other Switch bundles available for purchase at eBay, but most of them won't actually save you any money. You can grab the standard Switch model with red and blue Joy-Cons bundled with the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch and Switch Online for $379 (a few bucks off list price). Antonline's other Switch bundles on eBay will actually cost you more than if you bought all of the bundled products separately, so we recommend avoiding all of them except for the two listed here.