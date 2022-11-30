Nintendo Switch Among Amazon's Best-Selling Black Friday Items

This year's Black Friday weekend was Amazon's biggest ever, and while gaming items sold well overall, only one made it into the best-selling items: the Nintendo Switch. Yes, more than six years after launch, Nintendo's groundbreaking console continues to do well at retail.

According to Amazon's announcement, the Switch sold well compared to other hot items, including Apple Airbods, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Hasbro Gaming Connect 4. The Meta Quest 2 also did very well for itself, making Amazon's electronics gift guide, along with the Switch, JBL Bluetooth speakers, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

While most Cyber Monday deals are sadly over by now, Amazon Prime members can still get eight free games in December, including Quaker, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Banners of Ruin. We've also seen the free PlayStation Plus games for December, as well as Xbox's free Games With Gold for the same period. And though the Switch continues to sell, we still don't know what the next console from Nintendo might look like, whether it'll be a Switch Pro-style half-step, or a full Switch 2.