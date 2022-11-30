Nintendo Switch Among Amazon's Best-Selling Black Friday Items

The Nintendo Switch was one of the best-selling items over Amazon's biggest Black Friday holiday shopping weekend ever.

By on

1 Comments

This year's Black Friday weekend was Amazon's biggest ever, and while gaming items sold well overall, only one made it into the best-selling items: the Nintendo Switch. Yes, more than six years after launch, Nintendo's groundbreaking console continues to do well at retail.

According to Amazon's announcement, the Switch sold well compared to other hot items, including Apple Airbods, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Hasbro Gaming Connect 4. The Meta Quest 2 also did very well for itself, making Amazon's electronics gift guide, along with the Switch, JBL Bluetooth speakers, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarök - Building a Realm
  2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines PS Plus In December | GameSpot News
  3. 12 Minutes of Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay
  4. The Witcher Remake To Be Fully Open World | GameSpot News
  5. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Announcement Trailer
  6. Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG New Gameplay Trailer
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Livestream
  8. Marvel's Midnight Suns Video Review
  9. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Launch Trailer
  10. Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official Launch Trailer
  11. Starship Troopers: Extermination - Gameplay Teaser
  12. Sniper Elite 5 – Conqueror & Airborne Elite Content Packs | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Nintendo Switch Sports Review

While most Cyber Monday deals are sadly over by now, Amazon Prime members can still get eight free games in December, including Quaker, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Banners of Ruin. We've also seen the free PlayStation Plus games for December, as well as Xbox's free Games With Gold for the same period. And though the Switch continues to sell, we still don't know what the next console from Nintendo might look like, whether it'll be a Switch Pro-style half-step, or a full Switch 2.

Best Nintendo Switch Controllers In 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)