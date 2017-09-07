Nintendo Switch Adds Six New Games Today

Another handful of games is now available for Nintendo Switch. In addition to R.B.I. Baseball 17 and Lego Worlds, both of which released for the console earlier this week (with the latter arriving in Europe on September 8), six more titles have now been added to the Switch Eshop.

As usual, one of the releases is an ACA Neo Geo game. This week, it's Blue's Journey, a side-scrolling platformer. As Blue, players must use their ability to shrink in size to navigate through the game's branching stages and save the planet Raguy from the evil Daruma tribe. Blue can also pick up and throw leaves, boomerangs, and even enemies to defeat foes and bosses. Like all previous ACA Neo Geo games, Blue's Journey retails for $8/£6.29.

Blue's Journey

Also available today is Double Dragon IV, a retro-style beat-'em-up by developer Arc System Works. Set immediately after the events of NES's Double Dragon II, the game sees heroes Billy and Jimmy Lee battling through waves of enemies to rescue the kidnapped Marian. Players can download Double Dragon IV for $7/£8.59.

Rounding out this week's batch of releases is the visually striking logic puzzle game, The Bridge ($10/£9); the "arcade lightspear-throwing simulator" Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition ($10/£9); the futuristic twin-stick shooter/RPG NeuroVoider ($14/£13); and the matching puzzle game Physical Contact: 2048 ($5/£4.49). Switch owners in Europe, meanwhile, can also now pick up The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, which released in the US back in March.

At least one noteworthy game is in store for Switch next week. On September 12, the acclaimed platformer Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition arrives on the console. Players can download a free demo of the game right now from the Switch Eshop.