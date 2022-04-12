Nintendo's Next Acquisition Is... A Big Piece Of Land

2022 is the year of gaming acquisitions, and that continues today, with Nintendo spending 5,000,000,000 Yen (about $40 million USD) to acquire... a big piece of land.

The company announced it is buying the land adjacent to its headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. The land was previously owned by the city and was where the former Foundation Support Factor and former Material and Disaster Prevention Center was located.

The site is located at 11-2-5 Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan, and it measures 10,028.55㎡ in size.

Nintendo will use the land to create a second Corporate Headquarters Development Center. It has the tentative name Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building 2. It will be used in part for "R&D reinforcement," Nintendo said. The floor area of the building will be approximately 38,000㎡, and it will be a 12-floor steel-framed building standing about 72m tall.

Nintendo plans to open Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building 2 in December 2027.

"Along with the R&D investments and capital investments, Nintendo believes acquiring and utilizing this land will carry an important role on reinforcing its R&D," the company said.

Technically speaking, this is just the latest big acquisition from Nintendo. Earlier this year, the company bought its longtime collaborator, SRD Co. Ltd, which had been working with Nintendo for almost 40 years. In 2021, Nintendo purchased another longtime collaborator, Next Level Games, the makers of the Mario Strikers series whicj is now preparing to release Mario Strikers: Battle League in June.