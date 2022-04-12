Nintendo's Next Acquisition Is... A Big Piece Of Land

Nintendo buys the land adjacent to its corporate HQ in Japan to build a new R&D facility scheduled to open in 2027.

By on

Comments

2022 is the year of gaming acquisitions, and that continues today, with Nintendo spending 5,000,000,000 Yen (about $40 million USD) to acquire... a big piece of land.

The company announced it is buying the land adjacent to its headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. The land was previously owned by the city and was where the former Foundation Support Factor and former Material and Disaster Prevention Center was located.

Click To Unmute
  1. Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Sparks Star Wars Speculation | GameSpot News
  2. SMITE - The Jade Emperor | Yu Huang Cinematic
  3. Capcom Fighting Collection - Pre-Order Trailer
  4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Accolades Trailer
  5. Naraka Bladepoint - Sword And Fairy Crossover Trailer
  6. Kingdom Hearts 4 Reveal and Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Celebration Trailer
  7. Here's What Other Games Should Steal From Elden Ring
  8. "This Rifle Fires WHAT?" - Firearms Expert Reacts to EVEN MORE Team Fortress 2 Guns
  9. FPS Games Are In A Strange Place Right Now
  10. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location April 8, 2022
  11. Halo Infinite Microtransactions & XP Are Changing - More Cat Ears? | GameSpot News
  12. Sonic 2 Cast Plays WHO WOULD YOU RATHER: Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles?

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Nintendo Switch Sports Preview

The site is located at 11-2-5 Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan, and it measures 10,028.55㎡ in size.

Nintendo will use the land to create a second Corporate Headquarters Development Center. It has the tentative name Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building 2. It will be used in part for "R&D reinforcement," Nintendo said. The floor area of the building will be approximately 38,000㎡, and it will be a 12-floor steel-framed building standing about 72m tall.

Nintendo plans to open Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building 2 in December 2027.

"Along with the R&D investments and capital investments, Nintendo believes acquiring and utilizing this land will carry an important role on reinforcing its R&D," the company said.

Technically speaking, this is just the latest big acquisition from Nintendo. Earlier this year, the company bought its longtime collaborator, SRD Co. Ltd, which had been working with Nintendo for almost 40 years. In 2021, Nintendo purchased another longtime collaborator, Next Level Games, the makers of the Mario Strikers series whicj is now preparing to release Mario Strikers: Battle League in June.

Best Switch Exclusives: 20 Must-Play Games Only Available On Nintendo Switch
See More

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)