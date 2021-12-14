Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Series X Restock Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far
Nintendo Indie World Presentation Announced For December 15

We're getting one last Nintendo presentation before the end of 2021.

Nintendo has announced one final video presentation for the year, scheduling an Indie World presentation for tomorrow, December 15, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

The presentation will contain "roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch," according to the official announcement. No other information, including how many games will feature or what some of them will be, was mentioned or teased with the announcement.

This will be the first general Nintendo video presentation since the September 23rd Nintendo Direct, which revealed Monster Hunter Rise's expansion Sunbreak, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3, and the Super Mario Bros. movie cast. There have been two game-focused presentations since the Direct, first the Sora reveal for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and then the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct that revealed the game's last free update as well as the paid Happy Home Paradise expansion.

The announcement also marks the first Indie World presentation since August 11, which featured the Jet Set Radio-inspired Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Metal Slug Tactics, and shadow drops for Boyfriend Dungeon, Necrobarista: Final Pour, and Axiom Verge 2.

