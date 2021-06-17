Nintendo Had The Highest Number of Peak Viewers During E3 2021

This year's E3 has come and gone, and out of the many conferences that were streamed directly to fans, Nintendo earned the highest peak number of viewers across both Twitch and YouTube. Analyst site Stream Hatchet collated the numbers from the last week of events, which saw the latest Nintendo Direct top the charts with 3.1 million viewers.

Microsoft came in second place with its Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, which peaked at 2.3 million viewers. Ubisoft came in third with 1.4 million people tuning in at one point, Square Enix was in fourth place with 1.3 million fans watching its livestream, and Devolver Digital's latest jab at the gaming industry took fifth place with 1.1 million viewers.

Nintendo's digital event came amidst plenty of fan speculation about the Switch Pro possibly being unveiled, as well as Animal Crossing and Pokemon fans expecting news on those franchises. While those three hot-ticket items had zero presence at the Nintendo Direct, new Advance Wars remakes, Metroid Dread, and a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 did get a lot of attention online.

Even though it ended up in second place, Sunday's Xbox and Bethesda event was the biggest E3 in the brand's history based on viewers, with Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirming the numbers on Twitter and thanking everyone for watching.

