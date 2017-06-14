Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Samus Returns Gameplay Recaptures Series' Roots With New Powers

Metroid: Samus Returns will bring players back to the origins of the series, with some major updates, according to Nintendo. Daniel Orehuela from the Nintendo Treehouse stopped by GameSpot's E3 2017 Stage today to give viewers an in-depth look at the upcoming 3DS game. Check it out in the video above.

Samus Returns is a remake of the 1991 Gameboy game, Metroid II: Return of Samus, with plenty of 2017 upgrades. There's new audio, 3D elements, new abilities and game mechanics, and obviously redesigned graphics in full color.

For starters, developer MercurySteam has designed a new system for aiming. Samus can aim in 360 degrees, unlike the original game which only allowed you to shoot forward. When you target an enemy, your line of sight turns red, helping players to know exactly when to fire. Another new combat dynamic is melee counters. Samus can now counter enemies' attacks with a melee counter. Things get more epic if you shoot your enemy right after the counter, which gives you a critical attack.

Nintendo says the goal with Samus Returns is to add extra challenge to the game for anyone who played the original Metroid II. Orehuela told GameSpot that the new touches bring the game into the modern age, and will also help new players get into the game as well. Samus now has Aeion abilities, for example, which give her new sets of powers that give players a serious advantage. Scan Pulse, for example, shows players where to go next on the map, avoiding the traditional Metroid task of reexaming your route when you hit a dead end.

Metroid: Samus Returns is due out September 15. Check out our first impressions of the game here. Samus Returns is one of two new Metroid games coming for Nintendo. During its E3 announcement yesterday, the company announced another game Metroid Prime 4 is coming sometime in the future.

For all the news from Nintendo this E3, check out GameSpot's look at the highs, lows, and biggest games from Nintendo Spotlight. And check out our E3 hub for all the latest news, features, and games announcements.