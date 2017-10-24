Nintendo Direct For Animal Crossing Mobile Happening Today

Nintendo has announced it will host a Direct event for its mobile Animal Crossing game. The direct will take place on October 25 and the pre-recorded broadcast will stream on YouTube from 12 PM JST (October 24 at 8 PM PT / October 25 at 7 AM BST). According to the Japanese Nintendo Twitter account, it will last 15 minutes.

For those hoping for some news on more Animal Crossing titles, Nintendo says on its website that there will not be any information on Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo Switch versions of Animal Crossing.

The Animal Crossing mobile game was originally scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2017, but was delayed into Nintendo's next financial year. This means the game's launch could be anytime up until March 31, 2018.

Nintendo attributed the reason for the delay to the launch of Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run, the first two mobile games released as part of its partnership with DeNA. Fire Emblem Heroes launches February 2, while Super Mario Run launched for iOS on December 15, 2016.

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto previously said the company will continue to focus on crafting original games to mobile, rather than porting old ones. This has been the case for Mario, which appeared on iOS and Android devices as an auto-runner, and Fire Emblem, which was released as a new free-to-play entry in the series.

