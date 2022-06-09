Nightingale, Survival-Crafting Game From Ex-BioWare Devs, Gets A New Trailer

Nightingale was first revealed at The Game Awards 2021, and it's now resurfaced at another of the producer's big annual gaming events, Summer Games Fest. Host Geoff Keighley introduced a new gameplay trailer from Inflexion Games, a new team composed, in part, of former BioWare devs.

In the gameplay trailer, you can catch your first look at the game's Realm Cards feature. Given the procedurally-generated shared open-world framework, it seems you'll be able to form unique Realms to travel to, filled with their own threats, weather patterns, terrain, and more.

Nightingale sets players on the journey of the Realmwalker where they must survive across the myriad of increasingly dangerous realms. Explore alone or band together with other survivors, obtaining valuable materials to construct settlements, and craft vital tools and weaponry as you fight against deadly monstrosities and the Fae, humanity’s magical rivals.

"From the beginning, we knew we wanted to build an intricate fantasy setting as rich and full of history and life as anything we’ve worked on in the past," Inflexion Games CEO and former BioWare dev Aaryn Flynn said when the game was first revealed last December. "The realms of Nightingale are vast and have many secrets to uncover, and we cannot wait for players to start discovering them."

Nightingale is coming to PC this year, with a closed beta in the works.