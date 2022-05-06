Nier Reincarnation Is Crossing Over With Final Fantasy XIV
It's coming later this month in Japan.
Nier Reincarnation is getting a crossover event with Final Fantasy XIV. The event will launch on May 10 and last until June 13 in Japan. The crossover will also come to the global version of Nier Reincarnation at a later date.
This event includes three new characters, which are the Phantasmal Exile, Phantasmal Prisoner, and Phantasmal Weapon. The first is a White Mage variant for Rion, the second is a Dark Knight variant for 063y, and the third is a Dragoon variant for Noelle.
【 #FF14 コラボ開催！】— NieR Re［in］carnation (@NieR_Rein) May 6, 2022
5/10（火）より、「ファイナルファンタジーXIV」とのコラボ開催が決定！コラボキャラクターとして、「暗黒騎士」「竜騎士」「白魔導士」のジョブになったリィンカネキャラが登場！#リィンカネ #NieR #FF14 pic.twitter.com/WNtXMb7pOc
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers writer Natsuko Ishikawa is also handling the crossover's story and the trailer includes a fight with the crab-like enemy Hades. The end of the trailer briefly shows Emet-Selch, the antagonist of Shadowbringers, but it's unclear how he'll be implemented into the crossover.
Back in 2019, Final Fantasy XIV got its own crossover with the Nier series with YorHa: Dark Apocalypse.
Nier Reincarnation is currently available worldwide on Android and iOS. Final Fantasy XIV is available on PS4, PS5, and PC.
