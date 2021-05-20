Ni No Kuni II Is Coming To Switch September 17, Will Include All DLC

Level-5's Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is getting a Nintendo Switch re-release, and this new edition will include all of the released DLC for the 2018 action-JRPG.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition will include all the original game's DLC, including The Lair of the Lost Lord and Tale of a Timeless Tome. The game will be getting a physical release and will also be available on the Switch eShop September 17 for $60.

Players take on the role of Evan, the young ruler of Ding Dong Dell, after he is overthrown in a coup. From there he embarks on an epic adventure to rebuild his kingdom and unite the world, teaming up with a number of supporting characters along the way. Players will also team up with entities known as Higgledies over the course of the game. These are Pokemon-esque creatures which support the party during battle with various offensive and defensive buffs.

The series is well-known for its visual style. Acclaimed Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli produced the animated cutscenes for the previous game in the series, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, in 2013, and both it and its sequel recreate those visuals in-game. Though Studio Ghibli wasn't technically involved in Ni no Kuni II, the game still uses the signature Ghibli style, with Ghibli character designer Yoshiyuki Momose and composer Joe Hisaishi both involved in the project's creation.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC. An anime film based on the game series arrived on Netflix last year.