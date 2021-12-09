NHL 22 Adds New IIHF Content Today And Playable Women's Teams In 2022

NHL 22 is being updated with a pair of brand-new features for the professional ice hockey series, including World Juniors and playable women's teams.

EA has made a deal with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to add the World Juniors tournament and the Men's World Championship to NHL 22. The Juniors event and related content is available in the game today, December 9. Additionally, updated jerseys and other related branding for men's national teams are now in the game.The Men's World Championships will be added to NHL 22 in early 2022. Check out the video below to get a closer look.

Additionally, EA announced that IIHF women's national teams are coming to NHL 22 in 2022, marking the first playable women's teams in the history of EA's series. Hilary Knight for Team USA and Marie-Philip Poulin for Hockey Canada are two of the players who are in the game.

EA Sports VP and GM Sean Ramjagsingh said in a statement, "The introduction of women's national teams to NHL 22 as part of the upcoming IIHF content will be an important moment for the franchise in its continued effort to reflect the diversity of the hockey community."

The December 9 update also adds new features requested by the community such as roster sharing, which allows players to download other players' rosters. The other new feature is Hockey Ultimate Team Migration, which lets players transfer their HUT progress to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.