NHL 21 Predicts This Year's Stanley Cup Winner

The Stanley Cup Finals are set to begin this evening, June 28, with the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. EA Sports has now released the results of its simulation of the final series, choosing Montreal to win in seven games.

According to the simulation, which was conducted using NHL 21, the Canadiens will take Game 1 by a close score of 1-0 before dropping Game 2 by getting blown out 1-5. The Canadiens will then win two in a row before dropping the next two as the Lightning force a Game 7. With the series tied three games to three, the Finals heads to a decisive Game 7 where the Canadiens topple the Lightning by a score of 4-2 to hoist Lord Stanley's trophy.

The Canadiens already have the most Stanley Cup wins in NHL history, and their legendary status will only grow further this year if EA's simulation is correct.

NHL 22 hasn't been announced yet, but EA Sports normally reveals the new game in June or July before releasing it later in the year. If that pattern holds, we should hear about the game anytime now, or perhaps at EA Play Live in July.

NHL 21 featured Alexander Ovechkin on the cover and introduced a number of new skill moves to the series, including the incredibly difficult lacrosse-style shot and more.