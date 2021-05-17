NHL 21 Playoffs Sim Predicts Bruins Win The Cup

The 2021 NHL Playoffs are now underway, and in conjunction with the start of the tournament, EA Sports has released the results of its Playoffs simulation.

According to the NHL 21 simulation, the Boston Bruins will hoist the Stanley Cup this year. The Bruins will defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals to claim the title, the prediction said.

In real life, things didn't get off to the best start for the Bruins, as they fell to the Washington Capitals in their first-round game on Saturday by a score of 4-3 in OT. That was just Game 1, so there is still plenty of time to turn things around. You can see the full simulation bracket below.

The #NHL21 Sim has determined the results of the #StanelyCup Playoffs 🔮 👀

Congrats @NHLBruins this year the cup is shipping off to Boston 🏆 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zR3sBCiw1V — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) May 15, 2021

This new simulation follows a previous one published in January that said the Colorado Avalanche would win the Stanley Cup this year. This more recently released simulation is for the Playoffs specifically, which explains why the results are different, it seems.

The Bruins have won the Cup six times before, but not since the 2010-2011 season.

