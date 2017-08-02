NHL 18's Threes Mode Shown Off In New Trailer

One of the new features EA is introducing in the upcoming NHL 18 is Threes, a faster-paced, arcade-y take on hockey. Today, the publisher released a new trailer that highlights some of the ways it differs from the series' more realistic approach to the sport.

EA describes Threes as a three-on-three arcade-inspired hockey experience with "bigger hits, faster action, bigger plays, beautiful dangles, and more goals." There is no icing or offsides in the mode, and every penalty will result in a penalty shot. Threes will also feature its own unique single-player campaign that will challenge players with completing regional circuits. You can take a look at some of the action that awaits in the trailer above.

PS4 and Xbox One players have a chance to sample Threes early right now. It's one of the three modes featured in the game's open beta, which available for all players to join. The other two modes included in the beta are the traditional online versus mode and EA Sports Hockey League, a more authentic three-on-three game of hockey with "higher stakes with more competition and skills." The open beta runs until August 8.

NHL 18 releases for PS4 and Xbox One on September 15. Those who pre-order the title will get it three days earlier.