NFL's Washington Football Team Becomes Commanders, Name Change Expected In Madden

The Washington Football team has officially announced its new name, and that name is The Washington Commanders. The NFL team was previously known as The Washington Redskins.

The name change was announced today, February 2, and it's expected that EA Sports will make a change to Madden NFL 22 to reflect the change. The developer previously updated the game for the Washington Football Team name change. As of yet, EA hasn't made an announcement, but keep checking back.

"One legacy. One unified future," the football team said in its announcement.

One legacy. One unified future.



We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The team spent about 20 months as The Washington Football team after 87 years as The Washington Redskins. Team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera were always looking for a name that would be themed around the military given the team's proximity to the nation's capital.

The organization started looking for a new name in July 2020 in the wake of protests regarding the murder of George Floyd. The name Redskins was seen as racist and generally offensive.

More details on the name change are available here at ESPN.

In other news, EA Sports is bringing back to the virtual Pro Bowl this weekend, and the teams will compete on the world's largest projected display in an attempt to set a new world record.