Next Xbox Game Pass Titles Reportedly Leaked Early, See Them Here

As is becoming tradition, the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have seemingly been leaked ahead of an official announcement. The usual source, billbil-kun on Dealabs, has somehow obtained what looks to be the lineup for the second half of February.

According to the leak, Game Pass is adding five more titles by the end of the month, including Total War: Warhammer III, Roboquest, Madden NFL 22, Super Mega Baseball 3, and Galactic Civilizations III. Warhammer III was already confirmed for launch on Game Pass, but the rest are a surprise.

It's not a shocker to see the latest Madden game enter the catalog, if this leak turns out to be true, since EA historically deeply discounts the latest entry after the Super Bowl as hype around football dies down. For Super Mega Baseball 3, however, it comes at a good time, with the new MLB season set to begin in April. Super Mega Baseball is an unlicensed game, but it's still baseball.

The officially licensed MLB The Show 22, featuring Shohei Ohtani on the cover, launches on Xbox Game Pass in April. So it's a good time to like baseball and Xbox.

The first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for February 2022 had a whopping 10 games, including Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survivor Edition, Crossfire X, Contrast, and Telling Lies, among others. If the leak turns out to be true, Microsoft will add 15 titles to Game Pass in February 2022 overall.

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Leaked Games

Total War: Warhammer III

Roboquest

Madden NFL 22

Super Mega Baseball 3

Galactic Civilizations III

In other news, Microsoft just announced that Xbox Game Pass now has 25 million subscribers. The service is set to grow much bigger still, it seems, as Activision games may join the catalog if Microsoft's acquisition of the Call of Duty company is approved.