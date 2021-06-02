Next-Generation Windows Operating System To Be Revealed On June 24

Microsoft is teasing a June 24 event where the company will detail the "next generation of Windows," The Verge reports. Invites for Microsoft's Windows event have started circulating before it goes live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

What's to come to Windows sounds huge. CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft wants to create opportunities for "every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most, innovate, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications." This includes visual enhancements and feature integration from the Xbox platform.

According to The Verge, much of the visual overhaul is already underway. There are new system icons replacing the old Windows 95-era ones, improvements to basic Windows foundations, and File Explorer tweaks. Xbox's Auto HDR feature, as well as Bluetooth audio, have also been added.

There even appears to be a tease to a new Windows logo within the event invite. Further, there's speculation of something codenamed "Sun Valley" that will contain significant UI changes, though those haven't been specified.

A look at the invite for the imminent Windows event.

Store changes could also be in the cards, with rumors suggesting a new store will be open to apps and games, as well as rival payment systems.

News of this June 24 Windows event comes not long after Microsoft made two saddening announcements: the cancellation of Windows 10X (slated to debut this year) and the end of Internet Explorer, which is set for 2022.