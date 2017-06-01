Next Free Amazon/Twitch Prime Game Now Available

The latest free game to be offered through Twitch has been announced, and you can pick it up right now.

Gone Home, the story-based adventure game, is now a free download for anyone with a Twitch Prime membership (which is one of the perks of Amazon Prime). It can be claimed for free from now through June 7.

You can add Gone Home to your library by visiting the game's Twitch page. Claim your copy from there and you'll be able to download and play the full game through the Twitch desktop app.

Gone Home was critically acclaimed upon its original release back in 2013. In GameSpot's review, critic Carolyn Petit awarded the game a 9.5, stating, "With excellent writing and remarkable attention to period detail, Gone Home turns the process of exploring a house into a captivating and deeply poignant journey of discovery."

Twitch offers free PC games to Prime members from time to time, although availability doesn't follow the same sort of schedule as PlayStation Plus or Games With Gold. The past few weeks alone have offered Deponia, Titan Souls, and Oxenfree.