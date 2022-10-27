Next Big Gotham Knights Patch Will Aim To Improve Console And PC Performance

A week after launch, Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has released a new update for the game that aims to improve performance issues on PC, with a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S patch coming soon. This is a small patch, but a more substantial update will follow it as the studio looks to add a "mix of needed fixes that have popped up since launch" for the game, specifically frame rate stability on consoles.

"The team is hard at work on a larger patch to improve performance overall and give you the best possible experience," the developer tweeted. "For console users, we are specifically aiming to address challenges with frame rate stability."

For the PC patch, issues related to user interface bugs, graphical settings not being properly applied, and various hard crashes have been fixed. The STAR Labs mission has suffered from some game-breaking bugs in particular, some of which have also cropped up during Harley Quinn's boss fight in the Gotham hospital level. You can find the brief patch notes below.

Gotham Knights PC patch notes for October 26

General:

Invincible enemies playing a "meditating" animation will no longer appear in crimes.

Various UI issue fixes.

Fixed issues caused by graphical settings not being applied properly.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed various Keyboard/Mouse specific input issues.

Co-op:

Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites.

Stability:

Various crash fixes throughout the title, most notably during the S.T.A.R. Labs "free the scientists" fight and the Harley Quinn Hospital Boss Fight.

Fixed an AMD-specific crash related to shadows.

Known Issues:

There may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that we are still investigating for this patch

Gotham Knights has received mixed reviews since it launched, with the game's loot system, graphics, and hard 30fps lock on current-gen consoles being singled out for criticism. "Gotham Knights takes the Arkham blueprint and reimagines it as a loot-brawler, often feeling similar, but where it's different, it's worse," Mark Delaney wrote in GameSpot's Gotham Knights review. "Although the new guard fares well from a narrative standpoint, the gameplay systems built to serve their 30-hour campaign to reclaim Gotham let the team down."

If you can look past these flaws, there's still a solid sandbox adventure to play through here. To get you started, you can check out features on such as Gotham Knights tips for beginners and how Gotham Knights co-op works.