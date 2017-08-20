New Xbox One S Bundle Announced With Special Minecraft Design And Controller

While Xbox One X may have been the primary focus of Microsoft's Gamescom livestream, the company didn't neglect to talk about the Xbox One S. Today, it announced a new Xbox One S bundle that players will be able to pick up at retailers soon.

Microsoft has revealed a limited-edition Minecraft-themed Xbox One S bundle. This package includes a 1 TB console with a custom design based on the game's distinctive grass blocks, a Creeper Xbox controller, a digital code for Minecraft and its Redstone Pack, a vertical stand, and a transparent underside with "Redstone circuit accents." It also features special Minecraft sound effects, a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, and a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The bundle is available for pre-order on Microsoft's online store and costs $399. Microsoft also showed off a special pig-themed controller that will be sold separately for $75; the aforementioned Creeper controller also retails individually for the same price. Xbox One X, meanwhile, launches worldwide on November 7, but players can pre-order one right now from these retailers.

This story has been updated.