New World 1.0.2 Patch Notes Reveal Bug Fixes And More

Amazon's PC MMO New World has received its latest update, which fixes a long list of additional bugs and lays the foundation for the promised server transfer feature in the future.

On the subject of the server transfer option, Amazon said many of its developers are "working tirelessly on ensuring everyone can find a world to call their long-term home." This feature is not ready just yet, but the new 1.0.2 patch is out now with a series of notable changes.

Faction Missions see a reduction to the influence increase over time for attacking factions, while defending factions gets a change as well pertaining to influence. As for the bug fixes, of which there are many, the new 1.0.2 patch addresses an issue that could cause players to respawn as a corpse--this seems fitting for Halloween, but it was in fact a bug. The update also fixes a bug that could cause players to "randomly teleport." There are also fixes specific to AI and the in-game Store--you can see the full patch notes below.

New World launched on September 28 and quickly reached 1 million players on its first day. The game is still doing very well, achieving more than 600,000 concurrent players on Steam this week.

New World Patch 1.0.2

(via Amazon)

FACTION MISSIONS:

We adjusted the rates of influence gain over time so that it will continue to require significant effort over time to flip a territory into conflict state:

Reduced the amount of influence increase over time significantly for attacking factions. This is to account for a bug we found where the increase was multiplied much faster than intended over time.

Removed the decrease in influence over time for defending factions.

BUG FIXES:

GENERAL BUG FIXES:

Fixed an issue where players could respawn as a corpse.

Fixed an issue where the tier 3 fishing treasure chest wouldn’t fight back after being hooked.

Fixed various localization issues and text fields.

Fixed an issue causing players kicked, suspended, banned, or removed from the game by Easy Anti-Cheat to receive unclear communication. Additional messaging has been added so players can better understand the penalty they received.

Fixed an issue causing territory influence to be reset after an Invasion.

Fixed an issue where players attempting to take a split amount of stacked items from a different settlement their faction owns, they were charged for the entire cost of the items in the stack.

Fixed a game crash caused by a player targeting another player with a healing effect at the exact moment they fast traveled or teleported away.

Fixed an issue reducing variety and potential quantity of loot obtained from game modes and chests within the world.

Fixed an issue causing some crafting bonuses to not provide the minimum intended values.

Fixed an issue where overflow items in storage transferred to a different territory.

Fixed an issue where petting Barkimedes caused the camera to jitter.

Fixed an issue causing the Ice Pylon ability to not cooldown appropriately.

Fixed an issue where settlement storage can become massively overflowed by expired contracts.

Fixed an issue where player’s movement could stutter after becoming encumbered from logging.

Fixed an issue where there were not enough chests at Hapless Homestead to fulfill Faction quest requirements.

Fixed an issue causing players to randomly teleport.

Fixed an issue where players disappear if standing still when a campsite turret blueprint is being held.

Fixed a visual issue causing repeater turrets to appear as if they were firing projectiles at an angle that did not align with the turret.

Fixed miscellaneous game crashes.

AI FIXES:

Fixed an issue where Marshjaw respawned slower than intended at Flatfish Fishery.

Fixed an issue causing certain bears to respawn faster than intended.

Fixed an issue causing twice the intended number of Boars to spawn at the Boarsholm POI in Restless Shores.

STORE FIXES: