New War For The Planet Of The Apes Clip Introduces "Bad Ape"

The Planet of the Apes series is one of the most successful movie reboots of recent years, and the third movie in the franchise arrives next month. War for the Planet of the Apes promises an epic showdown between apes and man, and a new clip has been released. It introduces 'Bad Ape', voiced by Steve Zahn (The Ridiculous 6). Check it out below:

This clip follows one that was released last week, and you can also watch the final full trailer.

The film stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, and Judy Greer. It follows Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014). It's directed by Matt Reeves, whose previous credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield, and he'll also helm the standalone Batman movie for DC.

The most recent trailer for the movie suggested that this would be "the end" for the series. However, Serkis has since clarified this, and reassured fans that there will be more movies to come. "We're saying this is the final chapter in the trilogy," he told Yahoo Movies. "It's by no means the end of the road in terms of Apes films."

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on July 14, 2017.