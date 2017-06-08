First War For The Planet Of The Apes Clip Is Haunting And Tender

The first clip from War for the Planet of the Apes has been released. It shows the introduction of Nova, a human girl who is taken in by the apes but is clearly mistrusted by their leader, Caesar. Check it out below:

A new poster focusing upon Nova has also been released, which you can see at the end of this story. You can also watch the final full trailer here.

The film stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, and Judy Greer. It follows Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014). It's directed by Matt Reeves, whose previous credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield, and he'll also helm the standalone Batman movie for DC.

In a recent interview with Slashfilm, Serkis spoke about the movie's "epic" scale. "It's an amazing arc that Matt and [co-writer] Mark Bomback have written," he said. "What they've managed to do each time, with Dawn and then with this one, is to amplify the stakes emotionally and scale-wise.

"It's very epic. It's on a massive scale not just because of its title, but because the stakes are just so much higher. And the global understanding... the apes find out there are other apes outside of the smaller group who are evolving and changing and discovering how much the virus is affecting humanity. It's a fantastic journey."

War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on July 14, 2017.