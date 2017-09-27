New Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer Teases An Epic Showdown

The Walking Dead returns to screens later this month, and a new trailer has been released. Season 8 will see Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and the rest of the survivors go to war with the evil Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and this new trailer teases some pretty epic confrontations. Check it out above.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on AMC on October 22. However, its production has been marked by tragedy, following the accidental death of stuntman John Bernecker in July. Bernecker suffered a fatal head injury after he fell 20 feet onto a concrete floor while rehearsing a fight scene.

In April, showrunner Scott Gimple explained that the new season will move at a much faster pace than the more character-driven Season 7, as the show's heroes prepare for war.

"The narrative has turned into one of pretty intense conflict," he said, "[And] it's going to affect the structure in ways that make it a bit more kinetic, a bit more breakneck--shifting away from entire stories in one episode, and sort of fractured over several episodes, with little pieces of each story coming together."

Gimple went on to explain that the decision to give Season 8 a different feel was made while Season 7 was in production.

"I remember talking about that with [co-executive producer] Angela Kang early on in Season 7," he said. "Because we knew the way that 7 was going to be structured, and we knew we wanted to mix it up in 8. We knew what 8 was going to be and how that would dictate a very different kind of structure. Things are going to move, and possibly not have the kind of deep dives into characters in single episodes, but rather laying out the pieces as we go on."