Serious On-Set Injury Halts Walking Dead Season 8 Production

AMC has suspended production of its hit show The Walking Dead after stuntman John Bernecker was injured seriously during a rehearsal this week. According to Deadline, Bernecker suffered a "serious head injury" after he fell 30 feet onto a concrete floor.

He was transported to a local medical center in Atlanta and is in the intensive care unit. A source told Deadline that the stuntman is "brain dead and on life-support while his family makes arrangements."

From Deadline's report: "Sources say Bernecker and an actor were rehearsing a fight scene that was supposed to end with a routine fall from a balcony, but he lost his footing and fell 30 feet to a concrete floor."

Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd posted a message of support for Bernecker on Twitter, saying, "We are all praying for him, his family, friends, and colleagues."

Bernecker also did stuntwork for The Fate of the Furious, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, and Looper, among other movies.