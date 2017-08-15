New Uncharted 4 DLC Announced, Adds Lost Legacy Character And More

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End may be more than a year old, but developer Naughty Dog is not finished supporting the celebrated PlayStation 4 game just yet. An update due out on August 22 adds a character from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Asav, along with skins for Chloe and Nadine based on their appearances in the upcoming standalone game.

Asav, the new character, is the antagonist of The Lost Legacy. He's playable in Uncharted 4's Survival and Multiplayer modes, and he has "uniquely menacing VO."

Also new for Uncharted 4 with the August 22 update will be the Survival Arena. It's a spin on on the Survival mode that introduces "over 100 new waves" with never-before-seen enemy types, Siege zones, and other wave modifiers. People who successfully clear the waves will get items like the Savage Starlight Skeleton skin.

As announced previously, The Lost Legacy includes Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode, and Lost Legacy players will be grouped with owners of the main game.

In other Uncharted news, Naughty Dog has announced new iOS Message stickers based on The Lost Legacy. Chloe and Nadine are represented, of course, and one of the stickers shows Nadine saying "YAS QUEEN !!!"

The Lost Legacy, a standalone game where you play as Chloe, launches for PS4 on August 22. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more.