New Twisted Metal TV Show Announced With Deadpool Writers Producing

Sony's Twisted Metal video game series is headed to TV. Sony Pictures Television is developing a new TV series based on the PlayStation game with Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick signed on as producers.

The TV show is a joint production between Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions, which is the new in-house studio responsible for bringing PlayStation franchises to the screen.

Cobra Kai writer and producer Michael Jonathan Smith is signed on to write and produce the Twisted Metal series, while Reese and Wernick will be executive producers. Will Arnett is signed on to be an executive producer as well. It was rumored recently that Arnett would be the voice actor for Sweet Tooth, but Variety said there is no deal in place for this right now.

In fact, there is no word yet whatsoever about the cast for the Twisted Metal TV show, while a release date is also unknown. Another question that remains is where the Twisted Metal show will be available to watch. All of those answers should come in due time.

"Twisted Metal is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation," PlayStation Productions boss Asad Qizilbashm said in a statement to Variety. "We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans."

The Twisted Metal series has been out of rotation for some time, as the most recent game came out in 2012 for PS3.

PlayStation Productions has been making waves of late, as the film and TV unit recently confirmed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to lead the Last of Us TV show at HBO, while the Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is lined up for 2022.