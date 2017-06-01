New Tropico Game Teased With First Trailer, Shows President Who Likes Tweeting

It appears that a new Tropico game is on the way: Calypso, developer of the banana republic-building series, has released a short teaser video starring Tropico's authoritarian main character, El Presidente.

The teaser begins with a few clips from radio broadcasts that all refer to current events. "Plans for the wall have been approved," one says, possibly referring to President Donald Trump's calls for a border wall between Mexico and the United States. "The UK has left the European Union," another states, alluding to the recent vote on Brexit.

Then, the video shows El Presidente picking up his phone and using a Twitter-like social media platform to post, "Time to get back into the game." You can see the video above.

Although the video is titled simply "Rule Again" and Calypso hasn't yet announced a title, it seems like a good bet that it's Tropico 6. "In times of political turmoil and social unrest, the people are calling out for a visionary leader, one who will steer the fate of their country with foresight and ingenuity," the video description reads. "Will you answer that call?"

This game is planned for a 2018 release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to read more about the Tropico series, check out our review of Tropico 5 here.