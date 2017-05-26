New Trailer For The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Episode 5 Released

Telltale's current season for The Walking Dead, A New Frontier, wraps up next week with the release of the fifth episode. Recently, the developer published a trailer for the episode which gives a sense of what you can expect.

If you haven't played the fourth episode, Thicker Than Water, then you probably want to stay away from this trailer, as there are possible story spoilers in it. But it gives a sense of the tone of the finale, and it shows off some cool horse combat, as well. Check it out below.

Telltale said previously that the fifth episode, titled From the Gallows, is "the most tailored episode to date," referring to the fact that it'll build upon all of your choices from the previous four episodes.

The episode launches on May 30 and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android. If you've already purchased the season pass, this episode will be unlocked upon release.

A New Frontier is the third season in Telltale's The Walking Dead series. You can read GameSpot's reviews for the first four episodes through the links below.