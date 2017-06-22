New Titanfall 2 Update Adding Maps, Third Weapon Slot

Respawn has provided details on the next update for Titanfall 2, which launches next week. Its primary additions come in the form of a pair of maps and a change to the number of weapons players can carry.

The first of the maps is called War Games, which looks to be a revival of the DLC map from the original Titanfall. It's meant to be a simulation of a city, but it features brightly colored walls and barriers that give it a distinct look.

"Pilots on the Frontier frequently use simulator pods to train, using life-like recreations of historical battles as combat scenarios," the official description reads. "War Games highlights the civilian shops, tall buildings for window-to-window fighting, and city streets for Titan combat from the Battle of Angel City, and the large, open tank garage facilities for hand-to-hand Pilot combat from the Battle of Airbase Sierra. The outskirts of the map feature a clean, VR style perfect for Titan duels, while Pilots are often found running along the bright, interconnected wallrunning routes."

The other new map, Traffic, is for Live Fire mode. It's described as a "weathered test site where pilot positioning is pitted against mobility across two busy thoroughfares. Dense cover makes every corner a threat, with room for snipers to hide in the back fields." You can see a screenshot of this in the gallery above.

Arguably more significant than new content is the ability to carry around three weapons as a Pilot. You're now able to carry around a primary, secondary, and an anti-Titan weapon while on-foot.

Also coming in this update is a new Pilot Execution called Shadow Boxing. This is unlocked by killing 20 Pilots with a holopilot ability active. Additionally, Titan Brawl is being added as a permanent mode, while Free Agents will become the new featured mode. Titan Brawl sees a small change, as the game will now display Titan damage rather than assists.

Other changes, including balance tweaks, will be made as part of this update, but the particulars--as well as a trailer--won't be revealed until "closer to launch." Fortunately, that's right around the corner, as Respawn plans to launch the patch for all platforms on June 27.