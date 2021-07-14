New Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Trailer Shows Off The Game's Wacky Worlds

Sega has released a new trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania showing a bunch of remastered levels and the updated versions of the monkeys. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is a remaster of Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, which was a remaster of Super Monkey Ball and Super Monkey Ball 2 with some original levels as well.

The new trailer doesn't offer any new information about the game, but it does serve as a reminder of the many different locations Super Monkey Ball levels are set in, ranging from the inside of a machine to a blue and pink colored amusement park, with many other locales in-between. The trailer also shows a beach, a lava-filled volcano, and the ocean floor.

Originally revealed at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will feature over 300 recreated platforming levels and will see the return of some of the series' minigames, like Monkey Target. This will be the first Super Monkey Ball game since the 2019 HD re-release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania on releases on October 5 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.