New PSN Flash Sale On PS4, PS3, And Vita Games

The QuakeCon Sale isn't the only promotion going on right now in the PlayStation Store. This weekend, Sony is also holding a flash sale on a number of games for PS4, PS3, Vita, and even PSP.

Beginning today, players can find steep discounts across all Sony platforms. On PS4, the popular multiplayer cooking game Overcooked: Gourmet Edition is available for $8. Players can also pick up the stylish Jotun: Valhalla Edition for $6. Meanwhile, the survival horror classic Resident Evil 4 is available for $10, and the remastered Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition costs $6. Other notable PS4 games on sale right now include:

PS3 players also have a few great games to choose from. All three BioShock titles--BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite--are available for $5 each. Those who'd like to revisit Metro: Last Light - Complete Edition before next year's Metro Exodus can pick it up for $5. Final Fantasy XIII-2 is also on sale for $7.49, while its follow-up Lightning Returns costs $10.

Vita and PSP owners, meanwhile, can pick up a number of classic PS1 games, including Castlevania: Symphony of the Night ($5), Suikoden II ($5), and Bomberman '94 ($3). The first Final Fantasy fighting game, Dissidia Final Fantasy, is also on sale right now for $7.49, and BlazBlue: Continuum Shift II is available for $3.

While not part of Sony's flash sale, Vita players can also pick up the first two Danganronpa titles, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, for $7.49 each this weekend. A free demo for the series' next installment, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, is also available today on Vita and PS4.

The PSN flash sale runs until Monday, August 28, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. You can find the full list of discounted titles on the PlayStation Store website. The QuakeCon sale ends the following day on, August 29. Players have until then to snag discounts on some acclaimed Bethesda games like Prey, Fallout 4, and more.