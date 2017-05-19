New PSN Flash Sale Gives Up To 70% Off Some Great PS4 Games In EU

Sony has revealed a new PSN Flash Sale for Europe this weekend, offering up to 70% off some great downloadable titles on PS4.

The sale is dubbed Digital Flash!, and it'll run until May 22. Games discounted include Limbo (£2.49 / €3), Virginia (£3.29 / €4), The Escapists (£4 / €5), Terraria (£4 / €5), and Rogue Legacy (£3.29 / €4).

Plenty of comedic games are on sale too, including Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition (£2.49 / €3), Octodad: Dadliest Catch (£3.29 / €4), Goat Simulator (£2.49 / €3), and I am Bread (£3.29 / €4).

Lastly, both Lara Croft Go (£3.29 / €4) and Hitman Go: Definitive Edition (£2.49 / €3) and a bunch of indie gems are cheaper than normal; Transistor (£4 / €5), Don't Starve (£3.29 / €4), The Swindle (£3.29 / €4), and Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (£2.49 / €3) are all included in the sale, though many of these have previously gone free with PlayStation Plus. Take a look at the full list of games on offer over on the PlayStation Store.

The discounts are live now and will run until May 22.