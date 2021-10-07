New PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Anything Much

The newest PlayStation 5 firmware update has arrived, but this is not a big or exciting refresh. The latest update improves system performance and seemingly nothing else.

Better system performance is always welcome, so that's good. There is always the chance, too, that this update secretly did more than the patch notes state.

Version 21.02-04.02.00's patch notes state: "This system software update improves system performance."

While the October 7 patch didn't do much, an update in September was far more exciting. It added M.2 drive support, introduced 3D audio support for TV speakers, and made a series of other quality-of-life updates.

In other news, the PS5 is approaching its first birthday in November 2021. The console has sold more than 10 million units so far, despite the ongoing semiconductor shortage.