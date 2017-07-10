New Poster For The Next Saw Movie Is Seriously Disturbing

The Saw series is one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, and it returns in October after seven year break. Last month, it was announced that the new Saw movie is called Jigsaw, and now, a seriously creepy first poster has been released. Check it out below:

Jigsaw takes its title from the movies' psychotic, trap-setting villain, who is played by Tobin Bell. Bell is set to return for the new film--his character died in the third movie, but filmmakers has found a way to include him in every subsequent entry.

It is directed by Peter and Michael Spierig (Daybreakers, Predestination), and executively produced by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, who created the series. Wan has since become one of Hollywood's hottest directors, following the success of Furious 7 and The Conjuring and is currently making Aquaman for DC.

The Saw series has proven to be hugely profitable franchise for Lionsgate. The original movie was released in 2004 and made more than $103 million worldwide from a budget of just $1.3 million. In total, the series has grossed more than $870 million. The last movie to date was 2010's Saw 3D.

Jigsaw hits theaters on October 27, 2017.