New Pokemon Teaser Show Aliens, Reveal Coming Soon

Some kind of Pokemon reveal is coming next week, and it could involve aliens, it seems. A teaser video and website from The Pokemon Company Japan both point to a reveal on July 19, and the website shows some kind of Pokemon alien creatures.

A translation from Polygon reveals that the video is titled "Pokemon Mystery File: A World of Pokemon You Don't Know." The video features footage of past games such as Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver as well as Pokemon Sun and Moon.

It gets stranger. Polygon translated the video, and it reportedly says, "Is this a time slip? Is it manipulating time? It came from the moon? Is it a space virus? Is this an encounter with aliens? The battle with the alien invader has begun!"

"Is this the underside of this world? Is this a puzzle of ancient relics? Is this an attack from a parallel universe? Is it possessing humans?"

The video concludes with Unown banding together to spell out: "Is something happening?"

Whatever it is, it looks like we'll know more on July 19. Bear in mind that this is being teased by The Pokemon Company Japan, so whatever it turns out to be, it might be for the Japanese market exclusively. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.