New Poke Ball Replicas Will Help You Complete Your Collection In Style

The Pokemon Company International and The Wand Company have announced a new series of Poke Ball replicas. These particular models will be based on the Heal Ball, Friend Ball, Quick Ball, and Cherish Ball models found in various Pokemon games, which are each specialized for certain scenarios in the series.

These four Poke Balls will be released throughout the year--the Heal Ball is out now--and much like the previous replicas from The Wand Company, they'll be constructed from die-cast metal parts. As a reminder, you really shouldn't hurl one of these at your dog because they just look like the real deal.

The Quick Ball should not be thrown at John Malkovich

In addition to the sturdy construction, each Poke Ball comes with its own display case, a polished stainless steel display ring, batteries, and a high-gloss lacquer finish. There's some neat technology in each orb as well, such as proximity-sensing technology, and illumination that makes the Poke Ball light change from white to red and then green to indicate a successful capture.

Now's a great time to be a fan of Pokemon, as the brand has been seemingly everywhere lately. The end of 2021 saw remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl hit the scene, the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus is an exciting glimpse into the future of the series, and the Converse collaboration has resulted in some adorable sneakers quickly selling out.