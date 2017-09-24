New Maze Runner: The Death Cure Trailer Sets Up An Action-Packed Conclusion

A new trailer for trilogy-concluding Maze Runner film, The Death Cure, has arrived. In the third film, main character Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his group are doing basically the opposite of what they originally intended: to break in to the Last City.

"To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all," reads a line from the film's official description. "Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze."

It's a pretty thrilling trailer, with plenty of action. It ends on an ominous note with Dylan O'Brien's character speaking to Patricia Clarkson's character about a decision that could mean everything.

O'Brien was seriously injured on the set of The Death Cure. He was hit by a car and sustained significant injuries, reportedly including multiple broken bones. In April 2016, Fox suspended production of the movie indefinitely, and its release was delayed 11 months.

The Death Cure hits theatres on January 26, 2018. It's directed by Wes Ball, who also directed 2014's The Maze Runner and its 2015 sequel, The Scorch Trials. The movie also stars Kaya Scodelario, Nathalie Emmanuel, Katherine McNamara, Walton Goggins, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Giancarlo Esposito.