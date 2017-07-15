New Marvel Game Lets You Play As Hulk, Rocket Raccoon In VR

Marvel Powers United VR is a new virtual reality project in the works for Oculus VR. Revealed during a D23 exposition gaming panel, the trailer starts off with actors pretending to play the game before transitioning into actual gameplay. You can check it out above.

The game is being jointly developed by Marvel, Sanzaru, and Oculus Studios. Only three three playable characters were revealed, and the game supports three-player simultaneous co-op. The dog-like Lockjaw was summoned near the end, which means there'll likely be other Inhuman cameos, but here are the characters we know:

Hulk -- A melee-focused fighter.

Rocket Raccoon -- A dual-wielding shooter character

Captain Marvel -- Looks to combine both melee and ranged elements.

PR for the game stated that it will have: "more than a dozen playable characters ripped from the pages of your favorite comics." The Oculus-exclusive game does not currently have a release date, but we'll have hands-on impressions of the title soon!