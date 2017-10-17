New Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle DLC Out Now On Nintendo Switch

With no warning, Ubisoft has released the second DLC pack for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. This introduces new co-op and high-end content for players to complete.

As is to be expected from something called the Ultra Challenge Pack, the DLC introduces eight Ultra Hard Challenges that a new trailer describes as the game's "biggest challenge" yet. Specifics on what these entail were not shared, but you can get a glimpse at what's included in the video below. These are located inside the game's secret chapters, so you'll need to have completed at least a portion of the game in order to try your hand at them.

The other component of the DLC is a new co-op campaign. This includes five maps that are exclusive to co-op play and feature Chain Chomps, Tornados, Boos, and Pyroclasts to deal with.

The Ultra Challenge Pack is out now and can be purchased for $7/£5.80. Alternatively, it's included with the Kingdom Battle season pass, which costs $20/£16. That has already delivered DLC steampunk weapons and pixelated weapons, with another pack--featuring new story content--coming in 2018.

Kingdom Battle was a surprise hit when it was released in August and has already become the best-selling third-party game on Switch to date. You can read all about in our positive Mario + Rabbids review and get some pointers in our Mario + Rabbids guides.