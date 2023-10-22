New Layers Of Fear Expansion Puts You In The Director's Chair

Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team has announced that a new free expansion, The Final Prologue, is coming to its first-person psychological horror game on October 24, a date that also commemorates the 15th anniversary of the studio.

The update will begin rolling out from 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET and will immerse players in the psyche of a famous movie director as he seeks to complete his ultimate masterpiece, even as the set around him descends into chaos.

This new story expands on the tale that was originally told in 2019's Layers of Fear 2, as that game revolved around an actor exploring a seemingly abandoned ship while following the directions of an unseen director. This time, the roles are reversed and players will direct the film's action as they work to complete a cinematic and horrifying film influenced by the actions of both inner demons and vile external forces.

Lights, camera, and gruesome action.

In case you missed it, Layers of Fear is a complete rebuild of the first two games, as Bloober Team remade them in Unreal Engine 5 and included all of their respective DLC as well. The Final Note and The Writer's Story were new additions to this rebuilt anthology series and helped tie the two games together.

Bloober Team had previously teased this new expansion with an "official" Layers of Fear song. Performed by singer Natalia Szroeder, the track is a new and darker take on "You Are My Sunshine," and it even got the music-video treatment.

