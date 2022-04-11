New HyperX Gaming Headset Boasts 300 Hours Of Battery Life

New gaming headsets from popular brands release so often that it's often hard for them to stand out in any meaningful way. HyperX's latest headset is quite literally a game-changer in one specific way; the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, the latest iteration of the heralded gaming accessory company's signature line, boasts up to 300 hours of battery life. Yes, you read that right. Most high-end wireless headsets offer anywhere from 20 to 40 hours of juice between charges. Somehow, the Cloud Alpha Wireless features roughly 10 times the battery life of other leading headsets.

It's worth noting that, like all battery life figures, this is an "up to" figure. Settings such as volume level can of course affect the in-practice battery life. That said, I tested the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless over the past couple of weeks and I've yet to charge it. While I didn't try to game for 300 hours, I did leave the headset on--playing audio from a game menu--to put the battery to the test. After roughly 200 hours of playback, the headset still had 20 percent of juice according to HyperX's proprietary software. That's mighty impressive.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

The Cloud Alpha Wireless is listed as compatible with PC and PlayStation (both PS5 and PS4). Since it uses a 2.4Ghz dongle, you can also connect it wirelessly to Nintendo Switch. One downside is that the headset doesn't have Bluetooth and you can't use a wired connection since it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It retains the familiar black and red color design and look of previous Cloud Alpha headsets, including a detachable microphone so it doesn't get in the way when you're not using voice chat. The Cloud Alpha Wireless is equipped with dual-chamber audio drivers, which produce a rich and clear sound that rivals other top-of-the-line gaming headsets we've tested. It also has DTS Headphone:X spatial audio, which can provide pinpoint audio for supported games on PC. The PS5 only has DTS technology for Blu-ray playback, though.

HyperX's Cloud Alpha Wireless rivals a few of the other best PS5 headsets. We'd put it right up there with the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ and a pair of Razer headsets (BlackShark V2 Pro and Kaira Pro). And if you often find that you forget to charge your headset, the battery life here is unrivaled. The Cloud Alpha Wireless is available now for $200.